IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:39 a.m., theft was reported on Broadway.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:07 a.m., debris was reported on Lakewood Road.
2:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
3:33 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
1:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Highland Street.
10:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hathorn Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
Sunday at 7:49 a.m., fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., harassing calls were reported on Chaplin Street.
8:48 a.m., theft was reported to the police department.
8:54 a.m., theft was reported at College Quik Stop on West River Road.
11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
12:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.
1:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Brook Street.
1:48 p.m., harassing calls were reported on Silver Street.
2:24 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Place.
5:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Sleepers Clothing and Footwear in Elm Plaza.
7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:11 p.m., a report of a disturbance on Boutelle Avenue led to an arrest.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on in The Concourse.
Sunday at 4:53 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:17 a.m., theft was reported on Prospect Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Anthony Auger, 39, of Phillips was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Sunday, Steven Katsiaficas, 58, of Stratton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
IN SOMERSET, Saturday at 8:58 a.m., William J. Cuddy, 48, of Moose River, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
2:05 p.m., Edward Roode, 58, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing.
5:41 p.m., Mathew Loran Woodard, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
6:25 p.m., Dylan S. Brooks, 19, of Solon, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates and operating an unregistered vehicle.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., Bradley Haskell, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.
8:11 p.m., Leah McLaughlin Barton, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Sunday at 1:41 a.m., Tyler Boudreau, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
