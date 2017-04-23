IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:39 a.m., theft was reported on Broadway.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:07 a.m., debris was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

3:33 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a brush fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dodlin Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

1:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Highland Street.

10:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hathorn Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Sunday at 7:49 a.m., fraud was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:46 a.m., harassing calls were reported on Chaplin Street.

8:48 a.m., theft was reported to the police department.

8:54 a.m., theft was reported at College Quik Stop on West River Road.

11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

12:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

1:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Brook Street.

1:48 p.m., harassing calls were reported on Silver Street.

2:24 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Place.

5:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Sleepers Clothing and Footwear in Elm Plaza.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:11 p.m., a report of a disturbance on Boutelle Avenue led to an arrest.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on in The Concourse.

Sunday at 4:53 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:17 a.m., theft was reported on Prospect Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Anthony Auger, 39, of Phillips was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Sunday, Steven Katsiaficas, 58, of Stratton, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN SOMERSET, Saturday at 8:58 a.m., William J. Cuddy, 48, of Moose River, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:05 p.m., Edward Roode, 58, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing.

5:41 p.m., Mathew Loran Woodard, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6:25 p.m., Dylan S. Brooks, 19, of Solon, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates and operating an unregistered vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:17 a.m., Bradley Haskell, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.

8:11 p.m., Leah McLaughlin Barton, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 1:41 a.m., Tyler Boudreau, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

