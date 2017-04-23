THURSDAY

Fat Bike Camp, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Wiscasset

A free fat bike camp will be offered to kids ages 9 to 14 by the Midcoast Conservancy at the Wiscasset Recreation Center. Fat bikes and helmets will be provided. Registration is required. Call 389-5150 or go to midcoastconservancy.org.

FRIDAY

Hawk Watch, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pownal

Freeport Wild Bird Supply again is sponsoring the spring hawk watch at Bradbury Mountain State Park until May 15. The project collects data while providing an enjoyable and educational experience. Zane Baker of North Yarmouth is the hawk counter stationed at the summit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bradbury Mountain provides unimpeded views to the south and east all the way to the islands of Casco Bay, and raptors are easily spotted during the spring migration from the summit. In addition, a birding festival is being held through April 30 at Bradbury Mountain and Wolfe’s Neck Woods. For more information, call 865-6000 or email [email protected]

UPCOMING

Ogunquit River Trails, 1 p.m. May 6 in Cape Neddick

The Great Works Regional Land Trust is celebrating a trail network at Hilton-Winn Farm called “The Ogunquit River Trail Network.” The grand opening includes a brief introduction, refreshments and a trail tour. The network includes more than three miles of trails, parking and kiosks with maps. For more information, go to www.gwrlt.org.

Event listings can be sent to [email protected]

