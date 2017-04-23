WATERVILLE — A plane flipped over while landing at the Waterville Airport late Sunday morning, but no one was injured, according to Maine State Police.
Keith Deschambeault, 37, of Rangeley, told police that as he was touching down around 11:20 a.m., a strong tailwind pushed the plane off the runway, Sgt. Blaine Bronson said. The propeller struck the runway, causing it to tip over.
Deschambeault was flying a 1978 Miller Starduster Too SA300 plane, which Waterville Fire Capt. Rodney Alderman described as a two-seater biplane with an open cockpit.
Deschambeault is a licensed commercial pilot with 18 years of flying experience, and he told police this was the first accident he’s experienced in his professional flying career.
He said the plane turned over “like it was in slow motion,” according to a press release from Bronson.
Deschambeault was the only person in the plane and wasn’t injured in the accident. Bronson did not know where he was flying from, he said.
Alderman said the propeller was bent and the plane sustained some dents, but he couldn’t say how extensive the damage was.
The Waterville fire and police departments assisted State Police at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the case.
