WATERVILLE — A plane flipped over while landing at the Waterville Airport late Sunday morning, but no one was injured, according to Maine State Police.

Keith Deschambeault, 37, of Rangeley, told police that as he was touching down around 11:20 a.m., a strong tailwind pushed the plane off the runway, Sgt. Blaine Bronson said. The propeller struck the runway, causing it to tip over.

Waterville police and firefighters arrive at the scene of a reported overturned aircraft at the Waterville Airport on Sunday. Police say strong wind caused the bi-plane, piloted by Keith Deschambeault of Rangeley, to partially overturn while landing. Deschambeault was not injured and the plane was damaged. In background are members of statewide fire and rescue departments that were present for unrelated training.

Deschambeault was flying a 1978 Miller Starduster Too SA300 plane, which Waterville Fire Capt. Rodney Alderman described as a two-seater biplane with an open cockpit.

Deschambeault is a licensed commercial pilot with 18 years of flying experience, and he told police this was the first accident he’s experienced in his professional flying career.

He said the plane turned over “like it was in slow motion,” according to a press release from Bronson.

Deschambeault was the only person in the plane and wasn’t injured in the accident. Bronson did not know where he was flying from, he said.

Alderman said the propeller was bent and the plane sustained some dents, but he couldn’t say how extensive the damage was.

The Waterville fire and police departments assisted State Police at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the case.

