The Maine Department of Transportation is warning midcoast motorists about a road improvement project that could disrupt their travel plans this week and into May.

Beginning Monday, new pavement and waterproofing membrane will be installed on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, the MDOT said in a traffic alert posted on its website.

A single travel lane will need to be closed from Monday through April 30 in order for the work to take place. From May 1 through May 19, bridge traffic will be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic as the work continues.

Motorists who use Route 1 or Route 174 should plan on encountering brief delays, the MDOT warns. Road improvements will be allowed seven days a week, and 24 hours a day through May 19. The state hopes to complete the work by June 6.

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge carries traffic over the Penobscot River between Prospect and Verona Island. The bridge observatory is the tallest public bridge observatory in the world, taller than the Statue of Liberty.

