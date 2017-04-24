WINSLOW — Police charged a China man with three offenses after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a guardrail and then walked away from the wreck early Saturday morning.

Brett Uhler, 33, was driving a 2004 Subaru Forester on Carter Memorial Drive when he struck a guardrail, according to Lt. Josh Veilleux. When police arrived, the car had rolled over into the bank and was resting on the passenger side.

Uhler apparently got out of the car and began walking home in the rain. Eventually a friend picked him up and brought him home, Veilleux said.

A passerby called police about the wreck around 1:40 a.m. The car was a total loss.

Winslow police found a work identification card in the car and contacted the business. Police were told Uhler had recently left.

At 4:30 a.m., Uhler called Winslow police and told them he was the driver of the crashed car. He told police that “he barely remembers climbing out of the wreckage,” Veilleux said.

He said he would come to the station later that day, according to Veilleux.

Uhler didn’t show up at the station until 7 p.m. Sunday, Veilleux said. He was summoned on charges of failing to notify police of a car accident and failing to make an accident report, both Class E misdemeanors. He was also charged with not wearing a seatbelt, a civil violation with a $70 fine.

Uhler claims no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, Veilleux said, and police have “no evidence that would prove that.”

Veilleux said that sometimes people will leave the scene if they are driving under the influence, or they’ll get a severe concussion and not know what they’re doing.

Uhler suffered minor injuries in the crash.

