As April days go, Monday brings some of the nicest weather we’ll see and Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some of the nastiest. Spring weather is highly variable, and dramatic shifts often occur in just a few hours. We’ve had relatively dry springs the past few years and we are finally starting to make up for some of those deficits.

In the big picture, a spring nor’easter is headed up the Eastern Seaboard. The moisture from this storm is already gathering along the East Coast. Notice two areas of white, corresponding with moisture around the Carolinas. The area off the coast has a tropical connection and is part of the reason for the heavy downpours in the forecast.

Rain will break out across the area late Tuesday, but Tuesday’s rain won’t be heavy. The morning commute will be dry. I expect the rain to become more widespread and heavier south of Portland as the afternoon progresses. The evening commute will be wettest farther south. North of Portland, you might stay dry as you head home, but it will be close. There’s no doubt the morning and evening commutes Wednesday will be wet. The rain will taper late Wednesday during the evening. Outdoor field practices are questionable Tuesday and unlikely Wednesday.

Temperatures will be low on Tuesday before the storm. Highs likely will stay in the 40s all day.

Tides will be astronomically high this week. This will bring some minor coastal flooding during high tide on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Winds won’t be excessively strong, but noticeable, mainly along the coastline. In these situations, some shore roads may be affected for a couple of hours. I expect to see some beach erosion, but nothing too major.

How much rain are we talking about? This storm will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain in a two-day period. This is enough to create some minor flooding on small streams and poor drainage areas. This isn’t enough rain to create major problems.

After this storm the remaining areas of abnormally dry and drought conditions will shrink further, but we won’t have that data until early May. This is because the drought measurements are taken on Tuesday mornings and that will be before the rain.

Clouds will likely dominate through Thursday, with some brief sunny breaks. Friday is also a rather cloudy day. Temperatures will be much higher at the end of the week, reaching and exceeding 60 degrees for many.

The upcoming weekend appears dry and seasonable, but the pattern is active now and this could change, so keep in touch with updates to the forecast.

