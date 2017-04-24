Fairfield household clean-up is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Central Maine Disposal, Gerald Terrace.
Road-side pickup items need to be placed roadside by 6 a.m. Monday, May 15. Household waste and commercial debris will not be picked up. This year a limit of 10 items has been set.
Brush (no greater than four inches in diameter) and leaves (not in bags) can be taken to the Green Road Dump year-round. No building materials will be allowed.
Event flyers are available at the Fairfield Town Office and Public Works Department.
For more information, visit www.fairfieldme.com.
