AUGUSTA — The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine will host its annual Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Day of Remembrance program at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Michael Klahr Center.

The program will include a screening of the film “Disobedience: The Sousa Mendes Story,” the true account of Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese Consul, who defied the orders of his government and granted thousands of visas to “undesirables” during the Holocaust, according to a news release from the center.

The program also will include a Q & A with Mona Pearl Treyball, the daughter of Sousa Mendes visa recipient, Sara Tanne.

Aristides de Sousa Mendes do Amaral e Abranches was a hero of World War II. As the Portuguese consul stationed in Bordeaux, France, he found himself confronted in June 1940 with the reality of many thousands of refugees outside the Portuguese consulate attempting to escape the Nazis. Though Portugal was officially neutral as a nation, Portuguese diplomats were told to deny safe haven to refugees, including Jews, Russians and stateless individuals who could not return to their countries of origin. Sousa Mendes defied that order and issued thousands of visas over a 12-day period. “I would rather stand with God against Man than with Man against God,” he said, according to the release.

This program will be presented in conjunction with the center’s exhibit “Heroism in Unjust Times: Rescuers During the Holocaust,” on view from Wednesday, April 24, through Friday, Aug. 11.

The program is free, donations will be accepted. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about Disobedience and Sousa Mendes, visit sousamendesfoundation.org.

For more information, visit hhrcmaine.org, call 621-3530 or email [email protected].

