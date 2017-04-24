HAMPDEN — Lilly Herrin doubled home Camryn Caldwell with the eventual winning run in the top of the fifth inning as the Lawrence softball team edged Hampden 3-2 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday afternoon.

Caldwell had three hits for the Bulldogs (1-1), while Herrin pitched five innings to earn the victory in the circle.

Ashley Fitzgerald had two hits for the Broncos (1-2).

MARANACOOK 8, NOKOMIS 6, 8 innings: Justice Merrill doubled home two runs in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Newport.

Nokomis (1-1) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of Hanna Meservey’s two-run double and Austin Leighton’s RBI single to force extra innings.

Paige Costa went the distance in the circle for Maranacook (1-1) and added a pair of hits in the win.

MEDOMAK 11, ERSKINE 2: Hallie Kunesh and Addie Jameson each doubled to lead the Panthers to the KVAC B victory in South China. Jameson went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits to earn the victory for Medomak (2-0).

Kayla Hodgkins had a double for Erskine.

WINSLOW 22, MOUNT VIEW 7, 6 innings: Haley Ward had four hits, including three singles and a double, and drove in three runs to help lift the Raiders to the KVAC B victory in Thorndike. Alexa Petrovic doubled and scored two runs while winning pitcher Paige Trask singled and doubled for Winslow (2-0).

Reanna Boulay homered for the Mustangs (1-2).

LEAVITT 15, WATERVILLE 1, 5 innings: Bailey Derocher went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Hornets to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Derocher also held the Purple Panthers to just one run in the shortened game to earn the victory for Leavitt (1-1).

Molly Wasilewski doubled for Waterville (0-2), while Kelsey Courtois scored a run.

BASEBALL

LEAVITT 2, WATERVILLE 0: Winning pitcher Darin Hewitt had two singles and the Hornets (2-0) held off the Panthers in Waterville.

Hewitt pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits.

Andrew Roderigue had two singles for Waterville (1-1).

ERSKINE 6, MEDOMAK 0: Nick Turcotte had two doubles and Dakota Stoops had a pair of hits to lead the Eagles in South China.

Dylan Presby pitched five innings of shutout ball to earn the victory for Erskine (1-0).

Medomak dropped to 0-2.

MOUNT VIEW 11, WINSLOW 4: Liam Call had three hits to help the Mustangs take the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Mount View (2-1) scored eight runs in the first two innings. Riley Boulay hit a single and a double for the Mustangs, and Logan Curtis added a pair of base hits.

Nicholas West had two hits for Winslow (0-2).

HAMPDEN 4, LAWRENCE 2: The Broncos broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the KVAC A win in Hampden.

Nick Lorezno and Tyler Knights each doubled for Hampden (2-1). Jacob Bickford had two hits and an RBI for Lawrence (1-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

CAMDEN HILLS 9, WINSLOW 2: Thomas Griebel scored five goals to lead the Windjammers to the KVAC B win in Camden.

Owen Rokus added two goals and two assists for Camden Hills (2-0).

Evan Dart and Cameron Goodwin had the goals for Winslow (0-3), while Doug Carmichael made 16 saves.

