NEWPORT — Justice Merrill doubled home two runs in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Maranacook softball team past Nokomis 8-6 in eight innings on Monday afternoon.

Nokomis (1-1) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of Hanna Meservey’s two-run double and Austin Leighton’s RBI single to force extra innings.

Paige Costa went the distance in the circle for Maranacook (1-1) and added a pair of hits in the win.

HALL-DALE 19, WISCASSET 4: Amanda Benner was a home run shy of the cycle, smacking two singles, a double and a triple to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Wolverines in Wiscasset.

Emily Allen had three singles, while Jill Whynot added two singles. Kailey Roberts earned the win in the circle for Hall-Dale (1-0).

Maeve Blodgett and August Moore each had singles for Wiscasset (0-1).

MEDOMAK 11, ERSKINE 2: Hallie Kunesh and Addie Jameson each doubled to lead the Panthers to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference B victory in South China. Jameson went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits to earn the victory for Medomak (2-0).

Kayla Hodgkins had a double for Erskine.

CONY 11, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Cony scored four runs in the first inning and six in the sixth to take the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Brooklyn Belanger singled and doubled for Cony (1-1). Jaime Coull, Carly Lettre, Allee Cloutier, and Gaby McGuire also had two hits each for the Rams. McGuire allowed four hits to earn the win.

Payton Wiley and Alyson Glasier each doubled for the Windjammers (0-2).

BASEBALL

GARDINER 4, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, 8 innings: Ryan Kelley’s home run in the top of the eighth inning snapped a tie and the Tigers held on for the extra-inning win in Jay.

Kelley also robbed a would-be walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the win for Gardiner (1-1). Isaiah Magee, Kolton Brochu, Hunter Chasse and Nick Pooler all had two hits for the Tigers.

Catcher Tyler Poisson had three hits for Spruce Mountain (1-1).

OAK HILL 10, MONMOUTH 9, 8 innings: Austin Noble, Matt Clifford and Adam Mooney each had two hits to lead the Raiders (1-0) to the MVC victory.

Nick Dovinsky and Corey Armstrong each had three hits for Monmouth (0-1).

ERSKINE 6, MEDOMAK 0: Nick Turcotte had two doubles and Dakota Stoops had a pair of hits to lead the Eagles to the KVAC B victory in South China.

Dylan Presby pitched five innings of shutout ball to earn the victory for Erskine (1-0).

Medomak dropped to 0-2.

HALL-DALE 8, TELSTAR 3: In his first high school baseball game, freshman Akira Warren had a single, double and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Rebels in Farmingdale.

Austin Stebbins had two singles for Hall-Dale (1-0). Dean Jackman earned the win on the mound.

Josh Eliot had a single and double for Telstar (1-1).

CONY 3, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Kolbe Merfeld and Taylor Heath combined on a three-hitter, leading the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Cony (1-1) tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Danny White suicide squeeze. Merfeld doubled for the Rams.

Owen Hilt doubled for Camden Hills (1-1), while Braden Fisher took the loss in a complete game effort.

BOYS LACROSSE

OAK HILL 12, ST. DOMINIC 2: Steve Gilbert scored four goals and Marcus Bailey added three as the Raiders cruised past the Saints in Auburn.

Gabe Bergeron also scored for Oak Hill while Noah Moring had two assists.

GARDINER 12, LEWISTON 11, OT: Connor Manter scored with 1:28 left in overtime to lift the Tigers in Gardiner.

Manter finished with four goals and an assist while Sloan Berthiaume had four goals as well. Michael Poirier and Tristan Hebert each scored two goals for Gardiner (3-0).

Tanner Hebert also scored for Gardiner.

Alex Rivite scored five goals for Lewiston, which dropped to 2-1.

