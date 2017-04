AUGUSTA

Sunday at 10:26 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Noyes Court.

11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Blair Road.

12:19 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3 East.

1:06 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

1:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

2:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Bangor Street.

3:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Memorial Circle.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:53 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

6:57 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Turkey Lane.

7:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

7:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Avenue.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spaulding Street.

10:02 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bangor Street.

Monday at 2:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brentwood Road.

6:24 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Willow Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 5:06 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday at 11:16 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported near the intersection of River and Warren avenues.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

MANCHESTER

Friday at 10:17 a.m., theft was reported on Prescott Road.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 6:16 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on South Monmouth Road.

Saturday at 6:28 a.m., burglary was reported on Turner Drive.

Sunday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pisgah Road.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 12:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

9:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Monday at 4:54 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

8:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed at Commerce Plaza.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 11 a.m., Anthony Merle Johnson Jr., 32, of Augusta, was arrested on four warrants, after an attempt to locate was performed on Gannett Street.

11:03 a.m., Katelyn M. Nagy, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a domestic disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

CHELSEA

Sunday at 8:12 p.m., Maurice Kennedy Soucy, 34, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault, after an investigation on Town House Road.

GARDINER

Saturday at 9:18 a.m., John Peter Smith Jr., 35, listed as transient, was arrested on a warrant, on School Street.

11:47 p.m., Crystal Dwyer, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, on Church Street.

WEST GARDINER

Friday at 10:19 p.m., Alexandria M. Shaw, 22, of Wales, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, after a traffic accident was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

Share