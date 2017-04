Madison Area Memorial High School recently announced the following students were named to its third quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Kerri Abbott, Ravin Davis, Jacob Girgis, Destiny Howes and Madeline Wood.

Honors: Courtney Brown, Allison Dean, Allison Dougeneck, Ryan Emery, Alyssa Hurst, Emily Kay, Kalle Leach, Jasmine Moody, Nikita Scraggs, Ting-En Wang and Kymberly Wright.

Honorable mention: Sara Babnaw, Broc Campbell, Jordan Hadley, Nicholas Morales, Logan Smith and Sherainah Swett.

Juniors — High honors: Evan Bess, Whitney Bess, Victoria Blauvelt, Jonathan Boardman, Marah Hall, Lauren Hay, Jillian Holden, Fumina Ito, Emily Lin, Regan Mantor and Caitlyn Morgan.

Honors: Marcus Boynton, Nathan Dimock, Ashley Emery, Kyla Gomes, Ashton Heald, Fame Kanchai, Sydney LeBlanc, Aishah Malloy, Linara Ualiyeva, Cavan Weggler, Sean Whalen, Rylee Willette and Annie Worthen.

Honorable Mention: Jeremy Kemp, Hunter McDonald, Matt Oliver and Max Shibley.

Sophomores — High honors: Jennifer Dean, Sbidag Demerjian, Trista Giroux, Breanna Kanagy, Helen Lin, Joshua Linkletter, Sierra Perigo, Brooke Ross, Jessica Turcotte, Eric Wescott and Jordyn Wheeler.

Honors: Darlene Bates, Emily Blauvelt, Abbie Burrows, Ashley Carrier, Ty Friend, Riley Hatfield, Cory Ostiguy, Marissa Paradis, Nevaeh Rush, Jordan Spaulding, Cheyenne Stevens, Megan Waters and Austin Wright.

Honorable mention: Rebekah Guzzetta, Nathan McGray, Tyler Peters and Justyn Stinson.

Freshmen — High honors: Katrina Barney, Shelby Belanger, Olivia Clough, Emily Edgerly, Lucy Perkins and Luke Perkins.

Honors: Caleb Cowan, Dakota Hall, Lauria LeBlanc, Emma Peck, Skyelar Pollis, Caitlin Tibbetts and Kathryn Worthen.

Honorable Mention: Chandra Holt, Carolyn McGray and Aidan O’Donnell.

