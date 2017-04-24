A new report finds Maine students were physically restrained and placed in seclusion about 13,000 times each year for the past four years.

The report by the advocacy group Disability Rights Maine indicates more than half of the students who were restrained have severe disabilities.

Maine Public reports that educators believe restraining and isolating students is necessary to control behavioral outbursts. But the study found teachers and staff were seven times more likely to be injured during those incidents.

An attorney for Disability Rights Maine says restraint and isolation methods are dangerous and ineffective, and they should be reserved for emergencies.

In a statement, officials with the Department of Education say they have a qualified specialist working with schools to provide support and training.

