IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a vehicle rollover was reported on Mynot Hill Road. No injuries were reported, according to the report.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 5:41 p.m., a complaint was taken from Main Street.

7:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

Monday at 6:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 3:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

8:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:19 p.m., police reportedly executed a search warrant on Norridgewock Road.

Saturday at 7:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Sunday at 3:49 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 8:14 p.m., a warning was issued following a report of a brush fire on Mainstream Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 6:07 a.m., vandalism was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:34 p.m., a report of threatening was taken from Russell Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:21 p.m., a brush fire was extinguished on Walker Road.

Monday at 5:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Walker Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 7:24 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Oxbow Road.

8:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 4:14 p.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Lincoln Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 9:28 a.m., a traffic accident was reported on Route 27. A woman was summoned and charged with driving to endanger, according to the report.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:49 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Madison Avenue.

3:24 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of an assault on Russell Road.

4:34 p.m., police were called to assist another agency. No location was given.

4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

5:56 p.m., a vehicle fire was extinguished on Escapade Lane.

Monday at 1:59 a.m., fire units responded to a call on Poulin Drive.

7:36 a.m., a theft complaint was investigated on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:09 a.m., a theft was reported on Silver Street.

10:47 a.m., a plane accident was reported at Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport on Airport Road.

12:07 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Silver Street.

12:12 p.m., a drug offense was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue.

12:28 p.m., harassment was reported at Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter on Colby Street.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Motivational Services on Western Avenue.

12:32 p.m., a caller from Burger King on College Avenue reported a drug offense.

2:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Silver Terrace.

11:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Burleigh Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., Jason Wayne Burnham, 42, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 9:18 p.m., Cody Robert Walter Kirk, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:40 p.m., Alishia Jamieson, 23, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

SUMMONSES

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 9:28 a.m., Lauren E. Smith, 23, of Standish, was summoned and charged with driving to endanger.

