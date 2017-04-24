CHICAGO — Former President Obama used his first public appearance since leaving office to dole out advice to young people on leadership, managing social media and even marriage. What he didn’t do was mention his successor.

At a forum Monday for students at the University of Chicago, adjacent to where his presidential library will stand, Obama talked about his formative experiences as a community organizer and as a young politician running for office in Illinois. But for much of the panel event, he listened.

Former President Obama hosts a conversation on civic engagement and community organizing Monday at the University of Chicago, but ducks mentioning Trump. Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Although there are all kinds of issues that I care about and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on, the single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and take their own crack at changing the world,” Obama said during the event, which was invite-only and streamed live online.

He told the hundreds of students in the audience that his focus after holding the nation’s highest office will be civic engagement with young people, and that he hopes his presidential library will be part of that mission.

Since delivering his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago in January, Obama has kept a low profile. He met privately Sunday with a group of at-risk young men, talking about gang violence and opportunities for jobs.

His first public engagement Monday came as President Trump neared his 100-day mark in office.

But Obama shied away from addressing specific policies or his own two terms as president. When it came to current events, like immigration, he stuck to generalities.

