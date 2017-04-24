Palermo Consolidated School recently announced the following students were named to the second-trimester honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

High honors: Cody Devaney.

General honors: Lily Bray, Wyatt Bray, Nickolas Christiansen, Timmy Christiansen, Eric Cochran, Jacob Devaney, Jessica Giguere, Grady Hotham, Hallee Huff, Rachel Huntoon, Bo Johnson, Moira MacDowell, Richard Mahoney, Adalyn Mann, Holden McKenney, Sophia Pilotte, Kaden Porter, Karen Potter, Lilly Potter, Riley Reitchel, Kinsey Stevens, Paige Sutter, Aidan Tirrell, Jackson Tirrell, Lily Vinci, Savannah Weymouth and Sam York.

