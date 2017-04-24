A Waterville man accused of stabbing another man in what a prosecutor describes as an alleged a drug rip-off has been indicted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, robbery and violating a condition of release.

Kevin M. Coutu, 25, is accused of stabbing a man with a knife Jan. 24 in Waterville.

Coutu arranged a meeting to buy drugs from the other man and produced a knife, stabbing the man once in the neck and twice in the stomach, according to Assistant District Attorney Tyler LeClair.

The victim was in a vehicle and drove away from the scene, reportedly running over Coutu’s legs, on his way the hospital.

An affidavit from Waterville police Detective David Caron says Coutu told police he was buying marijuana from the victim near Silver Place and when Coutu handed over his $15 for the marijuana, the vehicle started to drive off.

Caron said he found a folding knife with its blade extended on the floor of the vehicle the victim had been driving.

Coutu was indicted on a robbery charge in the same incident for allegedly committing or attempting to commit theft from a woman who was in the victim’s vehicle.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Coutu’s was one of many indictments handed up Thursday last week by a grand jury in Kennebec County.

Other indictments included:

• Todd Collins, 31, of Augusta, unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, heroin, Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta.

• Brandon Darveau, 24, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and criminal forfeiture of $5,860, all Feb. 7 in Augusta.

• Christine A. Faulkner, 53, of Carmel, criminal operating under the influence and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, Jan. 8 in Waterville.

• Kyle E. Feeney, 29, of Winthrop, receiving stolen property May 13, 2016, in Winthrop, and theft by unauthorized taking, between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, in Winthrop.

• Amanda Fowler, 33, of Thorndike, two charges of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, Oxycodone, Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, 2016, both in Benton.

• Emmanual Hurtado, 26, of Waterville, robbery and theft, both Jan. 28 in Waterville.

• Donna Johnson, 45, of China, two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, one count of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, criminal forfeiture of $5,081, and criminal forfeiture of one firearm, Jan. 5, 2016, in China.

• Toni Juliano, 30, of Portland, two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, Aug. 17, 2016, in Augusta, one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Feb. 4 in Hallowell, and criminal forfeiture of $4,787.

• Mickey Leigh Labreck, 48, of Augusta, burglary and theft, Feb. 20, in Augusta.

• Jai E. Lebron, 37, of Plattekill, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and falsifying physical evidence, Feb. 10 in Waterville.

• Crystal L. Mata, 38, of West Gardiner, failure to comply with duty the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 1999, for allegedly failing to register within five days, on or about between Sept. 2, 2016, and Dec. 1, 2016, in West Gardiner.

• Danny Day McDougal, 40, of Pittsfield, theft and home repair fraud, both Nov. 17 in Waterville.

• April Meserve, 33, of Waterville, unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, heroin, Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta.

• Robert E. Malloy, 37, of Benton, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, heroin, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Oxycodone, Oct. 26, 2016, in Waterville.

• Travis Allen Moore, 41, of Augusta, two counts of theft, operating after suspension, and improper plates, all Nov. 11 in Augusta.

• Justin Oakley Smith, 29, of Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, containing heroin, and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 25, 2016, in Augusta.

• Randy Otero-Sanchez, 26, of Oakland, domestic violence assault and aggravated forgery, March 22 in Oakland.

• Vaughn Pierce, 35, of Burnham, two counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, Oxycodone, Aug. 8 and 9, in Benton.

• Stephanie Dee Stanchfield, 55, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking, Feb. 17 in Waterville.

• Nicklas J. Stewart, 38, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault Jan. 31 in Winthrop.

• Meaghan K. Strickland, 28, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, falsifying physical evidence, two counts of violation of condition of release, and criminal forfeiture, all Feb. 10 in Waterville; and theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 29, 2015, in Augusta.

• Robert L. Wagner Jr., 39, of Croydon, New Hampshire, operating after revocation, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to give correct name Nov. 30, 2016, in West Gardiner.

• Megan L. Woodcock, 19, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 9, 2016, in Farmingdale.

• Michael Wayne Wozniak II, 41, of Fairfield, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, Dec. 11, 2016, in Winslow.

• Jeremy A. Yeomans, 35, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, March 22, 2016, in Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin, March 28, 2016 in Waterville, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, April 26, 2016, in Waterville.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

