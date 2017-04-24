WASHINGTON — The White House announced Monday it will host an unusual private briefing on North Korea for the entire U.S. Senate, prompting questions from lawmakers over whether the Trump administration intends to use the event as a photo op ahead of his 100-day mark.

Press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the lawmakers will be briefed Wednesday by several senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He emphasized that the meeting plan had been conveyed by Senate leadership and that the White House was serving “as the location.”

Yet the location perplexed lawmakers who have grown accustomed to such briefings taking place in a secure location on Capitol Hill.

