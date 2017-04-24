A 75-year-old woman was killed Monday evening when the car she was driving crossed the rotary where Routes 112 and 114 intersect in Gorham, went off the road and crashed into a nearby wetland, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement. Her identity won’t be released until her relatives have been notified.

Gorham police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident forced police to shut down two major thoroughfares in Gorham for more than three hours.

The accident was reported at 5:24 p.m., and the roads did not reopen until just before 9 p.m.

The Regional Communications Center for Cumberland County said the crash affected traffic on South Street, part of Route 114, in Gorham, as well as Route 112, or the Bernard P. Rines Highway.

Correction: This story was updated at 9:16 a.m. on April 25 to correct the map showing the crash location.

