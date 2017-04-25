Hallowell voters have an opportunity to vote for our city. The bond package — including $600,000 for city roads in Stevens Commons — is a chance to invest in our city.

The Stevens Commons development is unique. It is a chance to turn what has been a white elephant and a potentially huge liability for our city into a vibrant, tax-producing jewel.

Please come to the polls and vote in favor of the bond.

The vote is Friday, April 28, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. at our elementary school — absentee ballots are available at City Hall. I hope to see you there.

Harold Booth

Hallowell

