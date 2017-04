NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School recently announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Ian Baker, Avianna Boucher, Evan Gorr, McKayla Gray, Paul Kaplan, Bobbie Peacock, Royce Pena’, Samantha Taylor, Sara Taylor and Sophia Tsimekles.

Honors: Jacob Bauter, Whitney Coro, Dustin Crawford, Taylor Cyrway, Jade Fortin, Allyn Foss, Mariah Langton, Eric Libby, Abigail Longley, Brooklynn Moore, Elizabeth Rafferty and Sydney Trudeau.

Juniors — High honors: Rhiannon Ambrose, Kaitlin Dixon, Bailey Dunphy, Michael Hargreaves, Samantha LeBeau and Katrina Mason.

Honors: Jacob Atwood, Mackenzie Baker, Emily Buzzell, Melanie Clark, Kelsey Creamer, Patrick Dube, Ariana-Lee Dunton, Mackenzie Edes, Courtney Fuller, Jackson Lawler-Sidell, Brooklyn Miller and Sierra Turcotte.

Sophomores — High honors: Tristan Bachelder and Lauren Rafferty.

Honors: Lilyana Aloes, Lauren Chestnut, Lillian Johnson, Lindsay Lesperance, Brody Miller, Liam Serafino, Sidney Small and Makayla Vicneire.

Freshmen — High honors: Annika Carey.

Honors: Cassidy Ayotte, Ashley Cates, Skyler Chipman, Caitlin Crawford, Shay Cyrway, Caroline Decker, Skylar Karr, Dylan Leach, Scott Mason, Laney Murray, Abby Richardson, Dalton Way and Skye Welch.

