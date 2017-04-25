UNITY — Ecologist Aleta McKeage, of Belfast, will present “Infestation: the Problem of Invasive Plants in Maine” at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at the café, 93 Main St.

The talk will focus on invasive plants. Participants can learn which plants present the worst problems in the area, how to identify them, what the plants do to the ecosystem, and how the plants can be controlled.

Participants can observe examples of invasive plant infestations as well as successful control management that is being employed to combat invasive plants locally.

McKeage specializes in land stewardship and restoration integrated with outreach and community building. She is an expert in invasive plant biology and control and restoration of native plant communities in natural areas as well as human-influenced landscapes.

The talk is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a variety of conservation topics of interest to Maine. The programs are free.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 948-3766.

