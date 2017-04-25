GARDINER — Two walks on the Harrison Avenue Nature Trail, Cobbosseecontee Stream’s newest trail, are scheduled for Saturday, May 13, in celebration of International Migratory Bird Day and the return of sea-run fish to the stream.

Migration Walk-Warblers and Alewives is set for 7-8:30 a.m.

Cathie Murray and other Maine Master Naturalists will lead a free one-mile hike to explore migration.

A Family Migration Walk is set for 10-11:30 a.m.

This free family friendly, one-mile walk can connect participants with the natural history of the stream and highlight the migratory birds and fish that return every spring to feed, nest and spawn in the Cobbossee watershed. With Maine Master Naturalists Beth Brooke and Karen Simpson participants will likely encounter the alewife, the osprey, a beaver hut, signs of spring and a variety of birds.

To participate, meet at the parking lot at New Mills Dam on Cobbossee Avenue and bring binoculars for an exploration of migration.

These walks are made possible by the Gardiner Rotary Club, Kennebec Land Trust, the City of Gardiner, Upstream and Maine Master Naturalists.

For more information, contact Tina Wood at 582-0213 or [email protected]

