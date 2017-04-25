Gorham police have identified the driver who died Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of routes 112 and 114.

Donna Stevenson, 75, of Gorham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Stevenson was traveling on South Street at a high rate of speed. Instead of following the roadway around the roundabout, Stevenson continued straight through, causing the vehicle to go airborne, police said. She was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The car rolled several times before stopping in a nearby marshy area.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours as police reconstructed the scene.

According to Maine Department of Transportation crash data, the rotary intersection has been the scene of 27 crashes between 2006 and 2016, with nine crashes resulting in injuries.

Stevenson’s death is the first fatality there since at least 2006.

