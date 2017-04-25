AUGUSTA

Monday at 7:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:55 a.m., a 23-year-old Sanford man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer ($500 to $1,000) after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

9:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

11:53 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Penobscot Street.

12:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Murphy Lane.

12:25 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

1:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Xavier Loop.

2:08 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Bangor Street.

2:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marlboro Avenue.

2:33 p.m., fraud was reported on Child Street.

3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

3:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall and Court streets.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:51 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Front Street.

7:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cony Circle and Bangor Street.

8:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

9:34 p.m., a 34-year-old Jefferson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) after a traffic complaint was made on Marketplace Drive.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

10:34 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

11:39 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

4:54 a.m., a 13-year-old was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, after a pedestrian check was performed on Memorial Circle and Memorial Drive.

GARDINER

Monday at 4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

7:29 p.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

10:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

RANDOLPH

Tuesday at 1:18 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water Street.

WINTHROP

Monday at 10:59 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Green Street.

3:20 p.m., drugs were reported on Main Street.

6:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Gannett Lane.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 11:10 a.m., Richard J. Gavett, 54, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.

