I am writing this letter to ask Hallowell voters to vote no on the bond referendum. Why? Choice has been taken away with all projects bundled in one bond.

The only project needed is the Water Street rebuild. While serving as a city councilor, I fully supported the initiating of this process to improve the infrastructure and remove the “crown.” This will still happen with a no vote.

Why pave the Ward 5 roads before downtown construction is finished? Do it after with budgeted funds.

The firetower, an elevator to a … museum? Think. That’s just silly. We are building a new firestation.

Closing Central Street for a parking lot will shuffle more traffic on to Winthrop Street. Gridlock. Each of the 12 or so extra parking spaces will cost $30,000-$40,000. Ridiculous. There is not a parking problem in Hallowell.

There should be no public/private money — let the developer take the risk along with profits.

Please vote no.

Steve Vellani

Hallowell

