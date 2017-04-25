Maine State Police are looking for a 49-year-old transient who they say rammed his vehicle into a state police cruiser during a traffic stop in Lyman on Sunday.

Michael S. Irving was stopped along Day Road for an apparent vehicle inspection sticker violation.

Michael S. Irving Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

While Trooper David Coflesky was checking Irving’s identification, Irving put his vehicle into reverse and rammed the cruiser behind him before speeding off.

The cruiser sustained more than $1,000 in damage, but Coflesky was unharmed.

Irving abandoned his vehicle about a half-mile away. A search of the surrounding woods, including with tracking dogs, did not locate him.

Irving is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is a transient who is known to frequent Old Orchard Beach, Portland and Biddeford.

Troopers plan to charge him with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal mischief and eluding an officer.

According to the State Bureau of Identification, Irving has a criminal record that dates to 1985, and has convictions for theft, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault and drug possession, among other charges.

Anyone with information about Irving’s whereabouts should call state police at 657-3030.

