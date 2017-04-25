A Maine woman who was convicted of manslaughter after binding her 5-year-old foster child in a high chair with duct tape in 2001 has been released from prison.

WCSH-TV reports that former Department of Health and Human Services supervisor Sally Schofield left prison Tuesday.

Schofield was sentenced to 17 years for manslaughter in the death of Logan Marr, who suffocated in the overturned high chair in Schofield’s basement in Chelsea. It was later learned that the placement of Logan and her sister in Schofield’s home violated state rules because of her DHHS employment.

Christy Darling, Logan’s mother, called Schofield a monster and said she should not have been released. Conditions of Schofield’s probation prohibit her from contact with children except for her own children and those of her relatives with supervision.

