IN ANSON, Monday at 4:19 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Madison Street.

5:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 7:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., theft was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:37 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

10:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Shore Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 5:20 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Bean Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Hill Drive.

4:44 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snakeroot Road.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:30 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

1:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

3:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Waterville Road.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:41 a.m., a car burglary was reported on High Street.

9:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:03 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

1:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

2:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Elmhurst Street.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

2:30 p.m., an unwanted person was reported in The Concourse.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

4:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:33 pm., a drug offense was reported at Chez Paree on Water Street.

Tuesday at 5:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Chaplin Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Orchard Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:10 a.m., Howard Wilcox, 23, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 10:30 a.m., Michael Gatcomb, Jr., 33, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant.

12:50 p.m., David Duguay, 29, of Mexico, was arrested on a warrant.

3:56 p.m., Scott Osborne, 26, of Industry, was arrested on probation hold.

7:05 p.m., Melanie York, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:33 p.m., Seth D. Thomas, 20, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence terrorizing.

8 p.m., Henry Eugene Gobiel, 37, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of failing to report an accident and violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:24 p.m., Mark L. Hubbard, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN BENTON, Monday at 6:04 p.m., Alan K. Grondin, 63, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of criminal trespassing.

