Police are trying to identify a driver who led police on a chase Monday night through three towns in two counties before crashing in Otisfield.

A deputy from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup truck around 11:40 p.m. Monday for erratic operation on Casco Road in Naples. The driver of the truck didn’t stop and led deputies on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph through Naples, Casco and Otisfield.

Police say the chase ended when the suspect “took the vehicle off the road and a fair distance into the woods,” according to Scott Stewart, a patrol captain for the sheriff’s office. The truck was later located and police have not yet been able to identify the driver.

The truck is a 1999 white Dodge Ram with a dark-colored hood and a loud exhaust. There is a cap on the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information on who was operating the vehicle Monday night is asked to all the sheriff’s office at 774-1444.

