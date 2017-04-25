A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash on Interstate 295 in Richmond, according to officials and media reports.
Several media outlets reported the single-vehicle crash at around 8 p.m. Tueday.
Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Gardiner rescue took one woman to MaineGeneral Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Maine State Police were investigating the crash, said Merry, adding that Richmond police and the county sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.
