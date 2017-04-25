A South African man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for a child pornography case in Maine.

Denver Carolissen, 42, of Kuilsrivier, South Africa, will also have 15 years of supervised release under the sentenced imposed in U.S. District Court in Portland by Chief Judge Nancy Torresen.

Authorities say Carolissen took sexually explicit photographs of a girl and in 2014 sent them to undercover federal agents in Maine who were investigating the online exchange of child pornography. He was indicted in Maine in November 2014.

When he was arrested by South African authorities, officials said, Carolissen admitted engaging in sexual activity with the girl, photographing and videotaping the activity and then sending the images over the internet.

He pleaded guilty in December to sexually exploiting a minor and transporting child pornography.

Share