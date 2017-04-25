Best-selling Camden author Tess Gerritsen is springing onto the big screen with a low-budget horror film based on a Maine island.

“Island Zero” will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival in Lewiston/Auburn.

Crew members film a scene for the independent horror movie "Island Zero" on the pier in Rockport in March 2016. The film will be screened Saturday.

The movie is about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming. Much of the filming took place in March 2016 in Camden, Rockport and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.

Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers. The movie is a family project with Gerritsen writing the screenplay and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, serving as director. It debuted earlier this month in Boston.

The film will be shown at 4 p.m. at the Community Little Theater in Auburn.

