An abundance of high school athletic events were postponed due to the wet weather across central Maine.

Here is a list of postponements with makeup dates, if applicable:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Waterville at Gardiner, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Nokomis at Winslow, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Camden Hills at Skowhegan, TBA

Carrabec/Madison at Hall-Dale, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Cony at Edward Little, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Winthrop, TBA

Mount View at Maranacook, May 6, 10 a.m.

Mt. Abram at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Hampden, Thursday, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Nokomis at Winslow, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Camden Hills at Skowhegan, TBA

Carrabec at Hall-Dale, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Cony at Edward Little, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Winthrop, TBA

Mount View at Maranacook, May 6, 10 a.m.

Mt. Abram at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Hampden, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Gardiner, Thursday, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Gardiner at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Maranacook/Winthrop at Morse, May 1, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Maranacook at Waterville, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Share