An abundance of high school athletic events were postponed due to the wet weather across central Maine.
Here is a list of postponements with makeup dates, if applicable:
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Waterville at Gardiner, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Nokomis at Winslow, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Camden Hills at Skowhegan, TBA
Carrabec/Madison at Hall-Dale, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Cony at Edward Little, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Monmouth at Winthrop, TBA
Mount View at Maranacook, May 6, 10 a.m.
Mt. Abram at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Mt. Blue at Hampden, Thursday, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Nokomis at Winslow, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Camden Hills at Skowhegan, TBA
Carrabec at Hall-Dale, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Cony at Edward Little, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Monmouth at Winthrop, TBA
Mount View at Maranacook, May 6, 10 a.m.
Mt. Abram at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Mt. Blue at Hampden, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Waterville at Gardiner, Thursday, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Gardiner at Oak Hill, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Maranacook/Winthrop at Morse, May 1, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maranacook at Waterville, Thursday, 4 p.m.
