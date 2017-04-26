A 32-year-old Augusta man was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after he allegedly sold heroin and what he said was crack cocaine in early March to a confidential informant working for the Augusta Police Department, according to a police affidavit filed at the Capital Judicial Center.

The man, Daniel J. Weeks, allegedly sold $100 worth of narcotics to the informant on March 2, Augusta Detective Matthew Estes wrote in the affidavit.

Prosecutors have charged Weeks with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, trafficking in schedule W drugs and violating conditions of release, according to a complaint filed at the courthouse. He is being held without bail.

The alleged drug sale took place through a third person at an apartment at 51 School St., which is less than 1,000 feet from Hussey Elementary School and has been designated a drug-free safe zone by the City Council, according to the affidavit.

In a recording made of the transaction, Estes said, he could hear the third person saying to the informant, “‘So you wanted a 50 of hard and a 50 of down.’ I know through my training, education, and experience that (the third person) was confirming that the (informant) wanted $50 worth of crack cocaine and $50 worth of heroin. Crack cocaine is often referred to as ‘hard’ and heroin is often referred to as ‘down.'”

Weeks then arrived at the apartment with 0.41 gram of heroin and 0.22 gram of what appeared to be crack cocaine, which the informant bought with money provided by the Police Department, Estes said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Weeks, who was free on bail for an earlier charge of felony theft, according to Estes.

