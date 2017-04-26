AUGUSTA — A city man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with unlawful sexual contact with a child under 12 and visual sexual aggression against a child.

Derek S. Sterling, 49, was arrested just after noon Monday, and the indictment was unsealed at that time.

He was arraigned Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center via video from the Kennebec County jail and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash, and Sterling remained at the jail Wednesday afternoon.

The charge of unlawful sexual contact carries a maximum 10-year prison term. The charge of visual sexual aggression, which indicated he exposed his genitals to the girl or caused her to expose hers to him, carries a maximum five-year prison term.

According to the indictment, the offenses occurred in the period of July 1 to Aug. 1, 2016, in Augusta, and both list the same girl as the victim.

The case was investigated by Augusta police Officer Tori Tracy.

