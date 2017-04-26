WATERVILLE — Two Colby College sophomores have been awarded a Davis Projects for Peace grant to create a documentary about environmental activism in China, according to news release from the college.

Lijie “Reggie” Huang and Long Yung “Grace” Yu will spend this summer exploring the conflicts and challenges of a Chinese organization opposing government land reclamation efforts.

Empowering Environmental Activism Through a Documentary was one of 120 student projects to receive funding from the organization. The film will focus on a Chinese non-governmental organization, the CrossBorder Environment Concern Association, and its founder, Hanyang “Johnny” Wei. Wei’s group focuses on environmental impact research, advocacy related to land reclamation projects, and ocean biodiversity at the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China.

Huang and Yu are both environmental policy majors with minors in cinema studies.

“It will help me to combine my enthusiasm for environmental activism with my beliefs in the power of documentary storytelling and grassroots initiatives,” Huang said, according to the release.

For more information, visit davisprojectsforpeace.org.

