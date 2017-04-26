BRUNSWICK — Beth Newman, of Dresden, received the Alyce Redman Volunteer of the Year Award during the CHANS Home Health & Hospice Volunteer Appreciation Event on April 5 at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern. The event highlighted the work of the Hospice Volunteers and recognized several individuals for their extraordinary efforts, according to a Mid Coast-Parkview Health news release.

Special recognition also was given to Lola Charron, of Topsham, for the Rookie of the Year Award and serving 100 hours in 2016. Eleven other volunteers received recognition pins for 100 hours of service, and members of the Hospice Choir received the Whimsy Award.

The organization also recognized businesses and individuals who donated time, talents and gifts to the celebration.

For more information, visit www.chanshomehealthcare.com.

