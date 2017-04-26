Maine’s high schools are competing head-to-head over a red buzzer now, instead of on the football field.

A new academic “High School Quiz Show,” produced by Maine Public, airs Thursday.

“Come on down!” moderator Shannon Moss tells the four-student teams from Cape Elizabeth and Oxford Hills, the first teams to compete. Families and friends – and even a school mascot – in the audience cheer on the teams as they come running onto stage.

The eight schools, Bonny Eagle, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Marshwood, Oak Hill, Oxford Hills, St. Dominic and Wells/Ogunquit, emerged down from the original 24 competitors, Moss said. Over the course of eight shows, teams are eliminated bracket-style until there is a winning team, which will get $1,000 for their school’s Project Graduation. The runner-up gets $500.

“This program is a high quality, smart, and intense game show for everyone in Maine, and it’s a perfect complement to Maine Public’s high school basketball tournament coverage,” said Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public’s president and chief executive officer. “What a wonderful way to highlight the talented scholars from our excellent high schools.”

Students are asked questions Jeopardy-style, with special “celebrity” video questions posed by Mainers, including Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins and the 2017 Teacher of the Year.

“High School Quiz Show” will air on Thursday nights at 8 and again on Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

Share