The Portland-based Institute for Family-Owned Businesses has announced the finalists for its 18th annual Maine Family Business Awards.

Each year, 20 finalists are chosen among “exemplary Maine firms that demonstrate excellence in family involvement, business success and commitment to employees, customers and community,” the institute said in a news release. This year’s finalists were chosen from 166 nominations and a record 52 semi-finalists, it said.

The finalists are AC Inc. of Beals Island, Capozza Tile and Floor Covering Center of Portland, Cook’s Lobster and Ale House of Bailey Island, Custom Composite Technologies Inc. of Bath, Geaghan’s Pub and Craft Brewery of Bangor, Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream of Skowhegan, Good To-Go of Kittery, Hanson Enterprises Inc. of Ogunquit, Highland Avenue Greenhouse of Scarborough, Maple Lane Farms of Scarborough, Moody’s Coworker Owned Inc. of Gorham, Oak Hill and Dunstan Ace Hardware of Scarborough, Oceanview at Falmouth of Falmouth, Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC of Guilford, Ramblers Way of Kennebunk, Rosemont Market & Bakery of Portland, Ted Berry Co. Inc. of Livermore, William A. Day Jr. & Sons Inc. of Porter, Windham Millworks Inc. of Windham and [email protected] of Falmouth.

Winners in seven categories will be announced during an awards ceremony May 17 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. For more information visit fambusiness.org.

