AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:19 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Hospital Street.

9:12 a.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:13 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

10:46 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

11:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Togus Stream Road.

11:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

3:19 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Riverside Drive.

3:24 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on New England Road.

3:50 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel and Water streets.

4:52 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Malta Street.

7:18 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Littlefield Street.

7:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

7:28 p.m., property was recovered on University Drive.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

7:54 p.m., a 911 misdial was reported on Jefferson Street.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

11:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Birchview Drive.

12:20 a.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Sherwood Drive.

2:41 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

CHELSEA

Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 3:01 p.m., a traffic accident causing property damage was reported on Brunswick Avenue. The accident reportedly knocked down a traffic signal.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Academy Street.

Wednesday at 12:22 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Franklin Street.

RANDOLPH

Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Street.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Highland Avenue.

7:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Highland Avenue.

10 p.m., a 20-year-old Lewiston man was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, on U.S. Route 202.

