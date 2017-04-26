A Lisbon man is wanted by police for allegedly breaking into an apartment and threatening residents there with a gun.

The man has been identified as David C. Farnum, 23, and is wanted on charges of burglary and criminal threatening with a firearm.

Lisbon police said they were called to a residence at 374 Lisbon St. about 12:33 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a break-in. Residents there said a man forced his way inside and threatened them with a gun before fleeing out a back door and into some nearby woods.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said. There were no injuries.

A search of the area for Farnum by officers from four police departments was unsuccessful. A warrant was issued for his arrest on one count of burglary and two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm.

Farnum may be in the Lewiston area, police said. He is 5-foot-9 and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Lisbon Police Department at 353-2500.

Share