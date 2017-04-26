A Wilton man was arrested Tuesday after getting off an Amtrak train in Brunswick carrying 1,200 doses of fentanyl.
James Young-Dumont, 32, was charged by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with aggravated trafficking in a scheduled W drugs (fentanyl), a class A felony; violating bail conditions; and failure to appear in court, according to a press release by Maine public safety spokesman Steve McCausland.
Young-Dumont was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as he arrived on the Downeaster from Haverhill, Massachusetts, to Brunswick. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in Ellsworth court on a drug possession charge, for which he had been free on bail.
Young-Dumont tried to run from the arresting officers as he got off the train, but was taken into custody. Agents found 120 grams – 1,200 doses – of fentanyl in his pocket, with an estimated street value of $20,000. Fentanyl, a painkiller up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, is sometimes mixed with or sold as heroin.
Young-Dumont also was on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug charge and had an outstanding arrest warrant in that state for probation violation.
Agents had information that Young-Dumont frequently traveled to Haverhill on the train to purchase heroin and fentanyl in bulk, which he would repackage for resale.
Young-Dumont was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. No bail was set because of his bail violation.
MDEA agents were assisted by Amtrak police.
