A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to providing a false document to a government agency, Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Officials say Luis Medina, 49, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, used a false name and Social Security number to gain access to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery while working for an asbestos abatement contractor. Using that false information, Medina was cleared for access to the shipyard.

Medina, who entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, faces as much as five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the false document and Social Security fraud charges and a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence on the aggravated identity theft charge.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

