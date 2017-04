IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., a complaint was taken on Four Mile Square Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 2:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 1:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 4:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wing Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

1:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on East Ridge Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 2:46 p.m., theft was reported on North Road.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on North Road.

Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., a complaint was taken on Water Street.

10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:20 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cottage Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

10:28 a.m., an incident involving a fire and hazardous materials was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

4:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 7:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Shore Road.

IN JACKSON, Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Coburn Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Father Rasle Road.

3:24 p.m., a complaint was taken on Lakewood Road.

Wednesday at 7:41 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hazel Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Waterville Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Bates Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sunrise Drive.

5:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on North Avenue.

6:17 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Wednesday at 2:36 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Winter Street.

5:19 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Cross Street.

8:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:12 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Forrest Greene Street.

1:16 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., a complaint was taken on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Burleigh Street.

7:47 a.m., burglary was reported on Glidden Street.

12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.

1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Prospect Street.

3:10 p.m., theft was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

5:25 p.m., theft was reported at Flagship Cinema on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Abbott Street.

6:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Abbott Street.

7:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:50 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Oak Street.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Bubier Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., Matthew Ural Adams Jr., 21, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, refusal to submit to arrest, and illegal possession of scheduled drugs.

7:25 p.m. Fred Owen Coro, 62, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:38 p.m., Kimberly Rackliff, 25, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

John Anthony Patrick, 57, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Megan Lee-Ann Woodcock, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and a warrant arrest.

Denese Ann Woodcock, 52, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension of prosecution.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., Nixon Alfred Louis, 47, of South Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested on a writ.

2:57 p.m., James Hawkins, 37, of Albion, was arrested on a writ.

7:17 p.m., Craig Andrews, 49, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:41 p.m., Brittany Nickole Marshall, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 1:09 a.m., Austin Zackery Brennan, 20, of Somerset County, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order.

5:08 a.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

9:23 a.m., Daniel Watson, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:13 p.m., David Depoala, 21, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:07 p.m., Priscilla Pagliaroli, 20, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:53 p.m., Samantha Bass, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of being a minor consuming/possessing alcohol.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., Heidi Jo Rosado, 28, of North Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

