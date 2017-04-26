Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center will host the Sixth annual One in Five 5K at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Thomas College in Waterville. The center anticipates more than 500 people will run or walk in solidarity against the harsh reality of the impact of sexual violence in our communities.

The event, inspired by the current Maine statistic of an estimated one in five people in Maine have been affected by sexual violence (Muskie School of Public Policy, Maine Crime Victimizations Rates, 2011), takes place in the month of April to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of this event will benefit the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center and its services for survivors of sexual abuse. The center’s mission is to lessen the trauma-related suffering of sexual assault and promote healing by guiding those affected by sexual violence toward survival through support, advocacy, education and community collaboration.

To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/OneinFive5K. For more information, contact Donna Strickler, Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center, at 377-1010, 215-8899, or [email protected].

Share