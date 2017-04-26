Joel Sabean, a prominent South Portland dermatologist, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for evading income taxes and writing illegal prescriptions.

The sentence was significantly less than the five years that prosecutors asked for, but harsher than the 18 months of home confinement that Sabean’s lawyers sought. It was also less than the 41 to 51 months called for under advisory federal sentencing guidelines, apparently because of Sabean’s medical and mental health problems.

Sabean, 70, didn’t react visibly when the sentence was announced by U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal in Portland.

The sentencing capped an explosive, two-week trial that revolved around allegations that Sabean had sexually abused a family member for years, then sent her more than $2.3 million over the course of five years, sometimes in multiple payments of tens of thousands of dollars in a single day. Prosecutors said the money was to keep the woman quiet about the sex abuse allegations and also to entice her to continue sending Sabean sexually explicit emails and pictures.

Sabean has not been charged with sexual abuse and has denied the allegations. Wednesday, he shook his head as prosecutors recounted those allegations to Singal, telling the judge that the motivation behind Sabean’s decision to send so much money to the woman called for a tough sentence.

“He was not motivated by greed,” said James W. Chapman, assistant U.S. Attorney. “He was motivated by something far worse – by his own sexual obsession.”

Sabean was convicted in November on five counts of tax evasion for writing off most of the money he sent the woman as medical expenses, allowing him to evade $900,000 in federal taxes from 2008 to 2012. He was also found guilty of 52 counts of writing illegal prescriptions for the woman, who was not his patient, and one count of health care fraud for making out some of the prescriptions in his wife’s name so the cost would be covered by her health insurance. Sabean was ordered to pay the insurance company $5,300 in restituion on that last charge.

Sabean told the judge that his behavior for years has been affected by depression and delusional behavior.

In addressing Singal, Sabean didn’t explicitly deny the sexual abuse allegations, but said he has never intentionally hurt anyone in his life.

He also said that his life was dominated by his desire to treat patients in his practice. Sabean has surrendered his medical license and was ordered to wind down his practice after his conviction.

Singal, in announcing the sentence, said that Sabean was clearly a dedicated doctor.

“So the question is, what happened here?” the judge asked, then described an inappropriate “overtly sexual relationship” with the family member.

Singal said emails between the woman and Sabean showed the doctor and the family member talked about the medical issues the woman would claim to be suffering from. Prosecutors said the woman then doctored up phony medical bills for Sabean to give to his accountants, who had begun to question the large sums of money that he was sending to the woman in Florida.

Although the medical claims were “outlandish,” Singal said, including bills for multiple organ transplants over the course of a few months, the accountants accepted them and wrote off the payments as medical expenses on Sabean’s taxes.

Sabean went along with that, Singal said, because it allowed him to send more money to the woman.

“Other taxpayers were financing the distribution of cash to Florida,” the judge said.

Sabean’s lawyers said Wednesday that their client is now financially wiped out.

They also said they will appeal the sentence and also ask Singal to allow Sabean to remain on bail while the appeal is considered. Singal’s sentence calls for Sabean to report to a federal prison in mid-August, after he completes radiation treatment for prostate cancer that was diagnosed after his conviction last fall.

Thimi Mina, Sabean’s lead lawyer, said he was “relieved” that the sentence was significantly less than prosecutors had sought.

He said he hasn’t decided yet whether to appeal the sentence, but will appeal the verdict. He said a key basis for the appeal will be Singal’s ruling barring evidence that the woman Sabean is accused of abusing lied to a Florida judge weeks before she testified against Sabean. Mina said the woman falsely told the judge that her son was paralyzed and needed her to care for him in an effort to avoid being jailed for violating probation on a shoplifting charge.

That might have convinced jurors that the woman wasn’t believable in testifying against Sabean, he said.

Mina also said Singal should not have allowed prosecutors to introduce the testimony about the alleged sexual abuse, suggesting it would prejudice the jury against his client.

“These were allegations so foul … as to eclipse any father’s worst nightmare,” Mina told Singal Wednesday.

Chapman said he was “satisfied” by the sentence, even though it was much less than what prosecutors had asked for.

This story will be updated.

