FAIRFIELD — The proposed budget for the 2017-2018 school year in School Administrative District 49 is just over $26.2 million, which is a 1.5 percent increase over the current school budget.

The proposed $26,202,792.84 budget, which would run from July 1 until June 30 of 2018, includes a $387,251.85 increase over the current budget, which was more than $25.8 million. SAD 49 includes schools in Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

During a brief budget workshop Tuesday night at Lawrence Junior High School in Fairfield, school board members had a chance to discuss the proposal, but very few had questions. Finance committee chairman Jenny Boyden said the first draft of the budget from Superintendent of Schools Dean Baker had called for an 8 percent increase, which the committee was presented in March. Boyden said the initial proposal was “not reasonable,” so the committee asked for a smaller increase.

Baker then presented the committee with a budget with a roughly 2.5 percent increase, which Boyden said was not unreasonable. But given uncertainties with incoming state funding, the panel wanted to bring that number down more.

“We still felt the resulting increase to local municipalities would be unbearable,” she said.

To bring the overall increase down to a more palatable figure, more reductions were made.

Freshmen sports teams would be eliminated in this latest budget, but Baker said opportunities would still exist for freshman students to play junior varsity and varsity sports, though there would be more competition to make those teams.

“The board tried to preserve programs, but was also aware of all associated costs that go with having a team,” Baker said Wednesday.

Additionally, the positions of a support service worker, an educational technician and a library educational technician would be cut. Baker said two school buses, valued at $90,000 apiece, were also cut from the budget. Some maintenance projects were also deferred in order to reduce the budget.

“Transportation and facilities and special education took the deepest cuts in the budget reductions,” Baker said.

The latest enrollment figures indicated there are 2,124 students attending schools in SAD 49. In order to transport most of those students, the district’s fleet of buses travels over 1,600 miles a day. Boyden said maintaining the buses, staffing drivers, and buying fuel are all significant costs.

Boyden pointed out that over the past 10 years, the schools in the district have all received maintenance and facilities improvements. Albion Elementary has received $285,000 worth of improvements; Benton Elementary has received $965,000; Clinton Elementary received $627,000; Fairfield Primary received $117,000; Lawrence Junior High School received $264,000 and Lawrence High School received $2.1 million in repairs over the 10-year period.

On Wednesday, Baker said the board will vote on the proposal at their April 27 meeting. Additionally, the board will vote on whether to include an article in the budget to address unanticipated state funding coming in later. Districts across the state have lost revenue from the state in its allocation of funds to cover essential programs and services.

“We have hope for additional funding, but we can’t move forward banking on it,” Boyden said.

The largest line item of the budget covers regular instruction, which is proposed at roughly $10.8 million, which is nearly a $400,000 increase over the current figure. The next largest figure covers facility maintenance, which is proposed at just under $4 million. This is actually lower than the current figure by about $124,000. After that, the next largest is the proposal for special education at roughly $3.8 million. This, too, is a reduction of more than $62,000.

Boyden said a 1.5 percent increase is consistent with past budget increases over the years. On average, budget increases over the past five years have been less than 1.5 percent. In that same time frame, state funding decreased by 6 percent.

The latest proposal recommends using a one-time allocation of $300,000 to offset a portion of the local share of the increase. That money is coming from a refund the district received from the Maine state retirement system, known as the Maine Public Employees Retirement System, for overpaying over the course of several years. The remaining $500,000 of that repayment is being proposed to go into a capital reserve budget, where it would remain until voters approved a project for it to be put toward.

Not included in the overall budget is the $140,000 budget for adult education. Baker said it is a state model to exclude adult education from the final budget figure.

After voting on the budget, the board will then meet next week to sign the warrant items, Baker said. The district budget meeting will be held on May 15, which is like a Town Meeting where residents will get to vote item by item on the budget. After that, there will be a validation referendum on June 13 for residents to vote by ballot on the final budget that comes out of the May 15 meeting.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

