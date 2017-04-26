AUGUSTA — Sen Roger Katz (R-Kennebec) welcomed Boy Scout Troop 401 of Sidney to the State House on April 18, for Scout Recognition Day.

Scout Recognition Day is an annual event hosted by the Maine State Legislature to honor the youth and volunteers involved in Maine’s scouting programs. During the day, scouts had the opportunity to set up display items in the Hall of Flags, meet with local legislators, participate in House and Senate sessions and tour the State House and Maine State Museum.

From left are Jared Handley, Justin Bowman, Sen. Roger Katz, Matthew Cote and Dawson Poulin. Addison Poulin is in front. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I had a great time visiting with the scouts from Troop 401 during their visit to Augusta,” said Sen. Katz, according to a news release from the State House. “I hope they enjoyed Scout Recognition Day and learned a lot during their time here.”

