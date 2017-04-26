BREWER — A Maine woman accused of attacking her ex-boyfriend with a sword has been banned from town.
A judge ruled this week that Christina McCarthy, 25, has to leave Brewer but she may return once to get her belongings – if she’s accompanied by police.
The sword episode happened Sunday evening. Police say she cut her boyfriend and continued attacking him even after she was disarmed.
WABI-TV reports that she’s charged with assault, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest.
McCarthy, described by police as a transient, was released on $350 bail. The Associated Press could not find a phone number for her, and it was unclear if she had a lawyer.
